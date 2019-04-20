OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 20, 2018

April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Iowa Cubs (9-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-9)

Game #16 of 140/Home #10 of 70 (3-6)

Pitching Probables: IOW-RHP Trevor Clifton (0-0, 0.00) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-0, 3.00)

Saturday, April 20, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their four-game series against the Iowa Cubs at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost a season-high three straight games.

Last Game: A six-run eighth inning broke a tie and sent Iowa to a 10-4 win against the Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With two outs, no runners on base and the game tied, 4-4, the I-Cubs drew four straight walks to bring home the go-ahead run. Johnny Field followed with a three-run double before Iowa drew two additional walks to load the bases once again. Zach Borenstein then connected on a two-run single to extend to a six-run Iowa advantage. The Cubs had grabbed the game's first lead on a solo homer out to left field by Field in the third inning. The Dodgers tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a RBI single by Daniel Castro. Iowa took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning. Trent Giambrone led off with a double and Borenstein followed with a RBI single. Oklahoma City once again tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Edwin Ríos singled with one out before Cameron Perkins doubled, allowing Ríos to score and tie the game, 2-2. A RBI triple by Iowa's Wynton Bernard and RBI single by Francisco Arcia with two outs in the sixth inning extended Iowa's lead to 4-2. Ríos answered and hit a towering home run out to right field in the home half of the sixth to cut Iowa's lead to 4-3. A RBI single by Jake Peter knotted the game again at 4-4 in the seventh inning. OKC reliever Jaime Schultz (0-1) issued the first three of six walks in the eighth inning and took the loss. Iowa reliever Brian Duensing (1-0) surrendered the lead in the seventh, but ended up with the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (0-0) takes the mound for his second straight start against his former team...Zastryzny last pitched Monday afternoon at Iowa, allowing three runs and six hits over 4.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and struck out four Iowa batters in the no decision. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and collected two RBI, tallying his first career multi-hit and multi-RBI game...In his OKC debut April 9 in Omaha, he pitched five scoreless innings, holding the Storm Chasers to two hits with two walks and six strikeouts and did not factor into the decision...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Chicago Cubs organization before being released near the end of Spring Training and signing with the Dodgers in late March...Zastryzny made 62 appearances over the last three seasons with Iowa, including 22 starts, going 12-8 with a 4.60 ERA...He spent the majority of the 2018 season with the I-Cubs (33 games) and also made six appearances with Chicago. Working almost exclusively out of the bullpen, Zastryzny went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Iowa. He logged 56.0 innings with 50 strikeouts and 28 walks. With the Chicago Cubs, he went 1-0 over six relief outings (5.2 IP), allowing a combined six hits and three runs with three K's and four walks...Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 2-3 2018: 11-5 All-time: 153-153 At OKC: 81-70

The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their second series in a week...The Dodgers split a four-game series at Iowa April 13-15, with Oklahoma City winning the first and last meetings of the series. Will Smith collected four hits, four RBI, scored five runs, doubled and hit two homers over the four-game set...The Dodgers won the 2018 series, 11-5, winning 10 of the first 12 meetings before Iowa took three of four during the final series of the season Aug. 28-30 at Iowa...OKC outscored the Cubs, 64-43, last season. Dodgers pitchers recorded a combined 2.26 ERA and held Iowa to less than three runs in half of their meetings...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four with the I-Cubs...OKC split eight games with Iowa in Des Moines last season while going 7-1 at home.

Kickin' it Old School: Tonight is 89ers Night and OKC players and coaches will wear jerseys and hats inspired by the Oklahoma City 89ers. The game-worn jerseys will then be auctioned off via silent auction to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation...The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97, winning two Pacific Coast League titles in 1963 and 1965, and two American Association titles in 1992 and 1996 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998. The 89ers and then-Iowa Oaks both joined the American Association in 1969, and both franchises remained in the league until transitioning to the Pacific Coast League in 1998. (Iowa became known as the Cubs in 1982.)...OKC Dodgers hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh spent parts of the 1989-90 seasons as a player with the 89ers, appearing in 220 total games. He led the team with 18 home runs and 74 RBI during the 1989 campaign.

Slow Start: The Dodgers have lost a season-high three straight games and are three games below .500, marking just the second time during the OKC Dodgers era (since 2015) the team has been three games under .500 at any point, joining a 0-3 start in 2017. This is also just the fifth instance the team has been three games below .500 at any point since the end of the 2011 season (also 53-56, 54-57 and 56-59 in 2014). No Oklahoma City team has been four games below .500 during that same period...This is also the quickest to nine losses for any OKC team since 2011, when the RedHawks started 4-9. Last year the team didn't lose its ninth game until Game 31 (May 9).

Eddie Money: Edwin Ríos hit an estimated 454-foot home run out to right field in the sixth inning Friday night and finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored to collect his team-leading fifth multi-hit outing of the season. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-19 with six RBI, six runs scored, a double and two home runs while recording three multi-hit games. His 16 total hits this season are tied for most on the team, while his nine RBI and seven runs scored each rank second.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff added nine more strikeouts to its season total Friday night and paces the PCL's American Conference with 152 K's over 126.0 innings. Tacoma leads the PCL with 156 strikeouts, but has pitched 15.0 more innings than the Dodgers...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 punchouts.

Dan the Man: Daniel Castro extended his current hit streak to seven games (10x30) with a single Friday night, tying Matt Beaty for the longest hitting streak by a Dodger so far this season. He is tied with Edwin Ríos for the team lead with 16 hits...Castro's three stolen bases this season equal his stolen base total from the previous two seasons combined.

Tough Sledding: Over the last five games, the OKC pitching staff has allowed a total of 40 runs while opponents have batted .323 (61x189) with 27 extra-base hits, including nine home runs. During that stretch, the team has a 7.60 ERA (38 ER/45.0 IP) and 1.91 WHIP (61 H + 25 BB/45.0 IP). Opponents have had at least 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position each game, totaling 72 AB with RISP over the five games...The team has allowed at least five runs in each game, and the last time the team allowed five or more runs in six straight games was June 28-July 3, 2017...The starting rotation has only covered 20.1 innings and has allowed 16 runs and 28 hits. Meanwhile, the bullpen has been forced to pick up the other 24.2 IP and has allowed 24 runs (22 ER), 33 hits and 17 walks (8.03 ERA, 2.03 WHIP).

