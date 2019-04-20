Gomber's Gem Helps Redbirds Split with Round Rock

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Austin Gomber tossed a complete-game shutout in Game 2 of Saturday night's doubleheader, helping the Memphis Redbirds (8-8) split the double-dip with the Round Rock Express (Astros).

On the day, Adolis Garcia homered twice and drove in four runs, and Rangel Ravelo had three hits, three RBI, and scored two runs. John Nogowski was on base twice in each game.

With a fifth-inning single in Game 1, Tommy Edman extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He has a hit in 11 of his 13 games played this season.

Game 1: Round Rock 11, Memphis 6

The Redbirds led 6-2 heading into the top of the seventh, but the Express plated nine runs and finished an 11-6 win.

Garcia cranked a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock.

Alex Reyes started and tossed 3.0 innings, giving up one hit and striking out four. He threw 25 of his 40 pitches for strikes.

Game 2: Memphis 3, Round Rock 0

Gomber was spectacular in 7.0 innings, giving up just three hits and non after the fourth inning. He faced the minimum in his final five innings of work, including retiring nine-straight Express to end the ballgame.

He needed just 87 pitches, 55 of which went for strikes.

Garcia homered again in the nightcap, and Drew Robinson and Edmundo Sosa drove in Memphis' other runs.

The Redbirds and Express' four-game series continues through Monday.

