Baby Cakes Win on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





A wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning brought home the game-winning run for the New Orleans Baby Cakes, who overcame a three-run deficit to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-3 on Saturday night.

Once trailing 3-0, the 'Cakes fought back to tie entering the bottom of the ninth, when Yadiel Rivera singled to left with one out and scooted to third on a single to right by Gabriel Guerrero. After Omaha intentionally walked Matt Snyder to load the bases, Michael Ynoa (0-1) got ahead of Wilkin Castillo in the count 1-2 but unleashed a wild pitch, allowing Rivera to race home for the Baby Cakes' first walk-off win of 2019.

New Orleans had six such victories last year, and six wins in which it rallied from a deficit of at least three runs.

The Storm Chasers capitalized on three 'Cakes errors to build their three-run cushion. Rivera and Gabriel Guerrero combined for a pair of fielding errors in the fifth that resulted in two runs, and Deven Marrero threw the ball away on a force out attempt to permit a third unearned run to score in the sixth.

Held hitless into the fifth inning by Omaha starter Scott Blewett, Isan Diaz began the Baby Cakes rally in the sixth. Diaz doubled into the right field corner to score Castillo, who had opened the frame with a double, and Monte Harrison, who had walked. Harrison then knotted the score on an opposite-field line drive homer off Tim Hill in the eighth, Harrison's second home run of the season and extending his hitting streak to five games.

Blewett struck out 10 batters in 6 2/3 innings, but was left with a no-decision. Baby Cakes right-hander Elieser Hernandez also turned in a strong outing, allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

The teams continue the four-game set on Sunday at 1 p.m.

