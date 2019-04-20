Fresno's staff stymies Las Vegas in 3-1 win

April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-6) left the Las Vegas Aviators (13-3) grounded Friday night with a 3-1 victory. Las Vegas came into the evening with a four-game win streak, but the Fresno pitching staff made sure it didn't get to five. Henderson Alvarez tossed four strong innings before handing the ball to the bullpen. Dakota Bacus (2.0 IP, Win), Vidal Nuno (2.0 IP) and Jimmy Cordero (1.0 IP, Save) continued the outstanding work, not allowing a hit or run while punching out five.

The staff was backed up by a Jacob Wilson first inning bomb and fifth inning sacrifice fly. Jake Noll also added an insurance single to center in the eighth. Wilson's homer was his PCL-leading eighth and continued the Grizzlies home run streak to 15 games.

Eric Campbell recorded the only RBI for the Aviators, a first inning RBI single. He finished with three hits on the evening. Tanner Anderson (1-1) suffered the loss despite six innings of two-run ball (one earned).

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- Bullpen (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (3-4, 2B)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Eric Campbell (3-5, RBI)

- RHP Tanner Anderson (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday April 20 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: With Jacob Wilson's home run in the bottom of the first, the Grizzlies have now homered in 15 straight games to start the season. Wilson leads the PCL with eight homers and 23 RBI. The Seattle Mariners set an MLB record by recording a homer in 20 straight contests to start the 2019 season.

