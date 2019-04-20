Sacramento Takes Series Opener

The Salt Lake Bees opened a four game series in Sacramento on Friday night with an 11-5 loss to the River Cats.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the second on a leadoff home run by Jose Rojas, his second homer of the season. It was all Sacramento the rest of the way, as they took the lead with three runs in the second and added three more in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Salt Lake scored three runs in their half of the fifth on an RBI double by Jared Walsh and a two run double by former Bingham High and BYU star Brennon Lund. The Bees' last run came on a solo homer in the sixth by Jose Briceno, his third of the season.

Salt Lake starter Alex Klonowski (0-2) took the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and allowed eight runs, six earned, on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout. The eleven runs for Sacramento marked the third time in the last four games that the Bees have given up ten or more runs. Walsh led the Bees with two hits and one run batted in, while Ty Kelly reached all four times he came to the plate with two hits and two walks.

