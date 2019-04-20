Express Complete Epic Comeback in Doubleheader Split

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Round Rock Express (10-6) came back in game one of a twin bill against the Memphis Redbirds (8-8) after a nine-run seventh inning at AutoZone Park pushed the E-Train to an 11-6 victory. Things took a turn in the rematch as Memphis blanked Round Rock in a 3-0 decision.

The Redbirds struck first in the game one battle, collecting a pair of runs before the E-Train answered in the fifth inning with back-to-back solo home runs from 1B Taylor Jones and RF Drew Ferguson to tie the game at two. Memphis recorded four more runs in the fifth to steal the lead right back and force the Express to carry a 6-2 deficit into the final frames.

The Round Rock bats came to life in the seventh inning, eventually sparking an incredible 11-6 comeback victory. DH Yordan Alvarez worked a walk to get things started before a double from LF Kyle Tucker advanced him to scoring position. 3B Nick Tanielu sent both runners home on a line drive to center field that was good for a double. Jones followed along with another double that plated Tanielu, then later raced home himself on a sacrifice fly by SS Myles Straw that leveled the game at six.

Memphis brought RHP John Fasola (0-1, 9.45) out of the bullpen, but the momentum stayed in favor of the visiting team. 2B Jack Mayfield hit a fly ball into deep left field to score Ferguson and CF Derek Fisher, who had advanced on a force out in the previous at-bat. As icing on the cake, Alvarez and Tucker smoked a pair of homers into the Memphis berm to cap off an 11-6 game one win. The back-to-back blasts marked the second time in the contest that Round Rock hitters homered in consecutive at-bats.

The late comeback dealt Fasola his first loss of the season after giving up four runs on three hits while recording just one out in relief. On the flip side, Express LHP Kent Emanuel (1-0, 7.56) earned his first win of the year after holding the Redbirds to two runs on two hits while striking out one in 2.0 innings of relief.

Memphis turned things around in game two, topping Round Rock by a 3-0 final. The Redbirds loaded the bases with no outs in the second thanks to an Adolis Garcia walk followed by singles from DH Andrew Knizner and C Francisco Pena. Former Round Rock 2B Drew Robinson worked a bases loaded walk to give Memphis a 1-0 lead. The next inning, CF Adolis Garcia sent a solo homer into left field.

To finish the scoring in game two, SS Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI double to score LF Rangel Ravelo, who had walked prior to the double to open the fifth inning. Redbirds LHP Austin Gomber (2-0, 3.22) threw a seven-inning shutout, earing the win after holding the E-Train to only three hits while striking out six. Express RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-1, 3.27) suffered the loss after surrendering one run on four hits and two walks.

The Express and Redbirds go back to work on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Round Rock RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, 9.95) is slated to make his third Triple-A start opposite Memphis RHP Jake Woodford (1-0, 1.10).

