Big Fourth Inning Helps Cubs to 11-1 Win

April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - A five-run fourth inning by the Iowa Cubs broke open Saturday night's game in an eventual 11-1 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Saturday was the sixth straight game in which the Dodgers have allowed at least five runs, marking the first time that has happened for an Oklahoma City team since June 28-July 3, 2017.

Iowa (10-6) took a quick lead Saturday when Johnny Field hit a solo homer out to right field in the first inning for a 1-0 advantage in front of a sellout crowd of 10,351.

A five-run fourth inning pushed Iowa to a 6-0 lead. Iowa put two runners on base via an Oklahoma City throwing error and a single before Trent Giambrone belted a three-run homer over the LED board in left field for a 4-0 Iowa advantage. A two run-double by Dixon Machado later pushed Iowa's lead to 6-0.

Iowa's lead grew with three more runs in the sixth inning. The Cubs drew three straight walks with one out to load the bases before Dodgers pitcher Joe Broussard threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score for a 7-0 advantage. A RBI groundout by Field extended Iowa's lead before a RBI single by Ian Happ gave the Cubs a 9-0 edge.

The Dodgers, who took the field wearing special Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys Saturday, brought home a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Beaty was hit by a pitch to lead off for Oklahoma City and later scored on a groundout by Connor Joe to cut Iowa's lead to 9-1.

Iowa loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning with none out before bringing home runs on a single by Field and a wild pitch by JT Chargois.

Reliever Ryan Williams (1-0) was credited with the win for Iowa, allowing one run and one hit over 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. Oklahoma City starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) and six hits over 5.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

With the loss, the Dodgers' record fell to 6-10 on the season, marking the first time since the end of the 2011 season an Oklahoma City team has been four games below .500.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

