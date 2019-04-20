Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. San Antonio Missions (7-7)

Game #15: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. San Antonio (7-7)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2. 3.86) vs. RHP Burch Smith (1-0, 0.82)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Season Split: In the first series between San Antonio and Nashville, the two teams split 2-2. Nashville has the upper-hand in the aggregate score plating 24 runs versus San Antonio's 18. After this series, the two don't meet again until July 15 - 18 in San Antonio for another four-game set.

Advantage Hearn: The San Antonio Missions are ranked last in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (batting) with 157. Sounds' starter Taylor Hearn comes into tonight's game ranked 5th in the PCL in pitching strikeouts with 20. Hearn has struck out at least seven batters in two of his starts, including seven San Antonio hitters on April 14.

