I-Cubs Capture 11-1 Victory over Dodgers
April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Johnny Field set the tone with a solo shot in the first - his second in as many games - as the Iowa Cubs (10-6) rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-10), Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Former I-Cub Rob Zastryzny held Iowa scoreless in the second and third but the I-Cubs got to the lefty in the fourth. Ian Happ reached on an error to open the frame and Phillip Evans followed with a single to put a pair on the bases for Trent Giambrone. Giambrone got ahold of the first pitch he saw and sent it deep over the left-field wall for his sixth homer of the season. Hits from Jim Adduci, Trevor Clifton and Dixon Machado, and an error later in the frame led to a five-run inning for the I-Cubs as they batted around.
Iowa extended its lead to 9-0 with a three-run sixth. Ryan Williams, Donnie Dewees and Machado drew consecutive walks and a wild pitch brought in Williams from third. A Field groundout brought in the second run of the frame and Happ capped the inning with an RBI single.
Oklahoma City broke the shutout with a run in the sixth, but Iowa's offense didn't slow. The I-Cubs plated two more in the eighth on a Field RBI single and a wild pitch to solidify the final score.
Rowan Wick took the win after spinning 2.0 shutout frames. Zastryzny was tagged with the loss.
Postgame Notes:
- Johnny Field went 2-for-5 with one run, three RBI and a home run. He has homered in back-to-back games.
- Trent Giambrone hit his sixth homer of the season and leads all Cubs minor leaguers.
- James Norwood contributed 2.0 shutout frames with three strikeouts out of the bullpen.
- Iowa has drawn eight walks in back-to-back games.
Iowa and Oklahoma City play the third game of the set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. Follow the action at www.iowacubs.com, AM 940 or MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2019
- Big Fourth Inning Helps Cubs to 11-1 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Gomber's Gem Helps Redbirds Split with Round Rock - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Capture 11-1 Victory over Dodgers - Iowa Cubs
- Erceg and Smith Lead Missions' Charge - San Antonio Missions
- Express Complete Epic Comeback in Doubleheader Split - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Drops Opener against San Antonio - Nashville Sounds
- Baby Cakes Win on Walk-Off Wild Pitch - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. San Antonio Missions (7-7) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 20, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (7-7) vs. Round Rock Express (9-5) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sacramento Takes Series Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Offense comes alive in rout of Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- Fresno's staff stymies Las Vegas in 3-1 win - Fresno Grizzlies
- Friday Night Spoiled After 4-1 Loss to El Paso - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Blank Tacoma in Series Opener Behind Castellani's Quality Start - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.