I-Cubs Capture 11-1 Victory over Dodgers

April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Johnny Field set the tone with a solo shot in the first - his second in as many games - as the Iowa Cubs (10-6) rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-10), Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Former I-Cub Rob Zastryzny held Iowa scoreless in the second and third but the I-Cubs got to the lefty in the fourth. Ian Happ reached on an error to open the frame and Phillip Evans followed with a single to put a pair on the bases for Trent Giambrone. Giambrone got ahold of the first pitch he saw and sent it deep over the left-field wall for his sixth homer of the season. Hits from Jim Adduci, Trevor Clifton and Dixon Machado, and an error later in the frame led to a five-run inning for the I-Cubs as they batted around.

Iowa extended its lead to 9-0 with a three-run sixth. Ryan Williams, Donnie Dewees and Machado drew consecutive walks and a wild pitch brought in Williams from third. A Field groundout brought in the second run of the frame and Happ capped the inning with an RBI single.

Oklahoma City broke the shutout with a run in the sixth, but Iowa's offense didn't slow. The I-Cubs plated two more in the eighth on a Field RBI single and a wild pitch to solidify the final score.

Rowan Wick took the win after spinning 2.0 shutout frames. Zastryzny was tagged with the loss.

Postgame Notes:

- Johnny Field went 2-for-5 with one run, three RBI and a home run. He has homered in back-to-back games.

- Trent Giambrone hit his sixth homer of the season and leads all Cubs minor leaguers.

- James Norwood contributed 2.0 shutout frames with three strikeouts out of the bullpen.

- Iowa has drawn eight walks in back-to-back games.

Iowa and Oklahoma City play the third game of the set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. Follow the action at www.iowacubs.com, AM 940 or MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.