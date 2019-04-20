Erceg and Smith Lead Missions' Charge
April 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
NASHVILLE - Lucas Erceg homered and tripled while Burch Smith delivered five scoreless innings to help the Missions beat the Sounds 5-3 on Saturday night at First Tennessee Park, snapping the club's three-game losing streak.
Erceg slugged a two-run shot in the second inning and scored following his three-bagger to begin the fifth frame.
He extended his on-base streak to 10 games and has reached safely in 20 of his last 40 plate appearances.
Smith (2-0) turned in his second scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander allowed only two hits while fanning five. He walked two and hit a pair of batters. Through three starts this season, he has allowed only one run across 16 innings.
Tyrone Taylor snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-run double in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.
Jay Jackson notched his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth. He allowed a single by struck out the three other Nashville hitters.
Jackson has worked 5-2/3 scoreless innings in his five outings this season.
San Antonio (8-7) picked up a half game on first-place Round Rock, which split a doubleheader in Memphis.
NOTES: Keston Hiura singled and scored in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Hiura served as the DH for just the second time this season...The Missions and Sounds play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up Friday's rainout
Zack Brown (0-1, 4.08) vs. RH Ariel Jurado (2-0, 4.50)
Thomas Jankins (first AAA outing) vs. LH Wes Benjamin (0-2, 7.11)
KONO 860 AM | 2:05 PM first pitch
