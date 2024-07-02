OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge Selected to MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Bridgewater, New Jersey - Major League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge have been selected to represent the American League in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. The event will take place on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Field in Arlington, Texas.

Jones, the Yankees No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 65 prospect, is making his second All-Star Futures Game appearance, having played in last year's game in Seattle. He is currently hitting .252/.332/.420 with 43 R, 66 H, 13 2B, 9 HR, 45 RBI and 18 SB on the season. He is among the league leaders in SB (4th), RBI (5th) and R (7th).

Jones caught fire in the month of June when he went 32-for-108 (.296/.355/.546) with 14 XBH, 6 HR, 29 RBI, 19 R and 59 TB. His 29 RBI, 14 XBH and 59 TB led all Eastern League batters in June, while his 29 RBI tied for the most of any MiLB hitter during the month (Sean Whitcomb, SUG, HOU).

He was recently named the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played from 6/24 - 6/30 when he went 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 R, and 7 XBH. For that week, he led the Eastern League in RBI, XBH, HR, H, 2B (4), and TB (22). On 6/30, Jones went 4-for-5 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB and 3 R. His 7 RBI tied a Somerset Double-A franchise record.

Jones returned to Somerset in 2024 off a red-hot spring training where he received an invite to Yankees MLB camp and slashed .444/.583/.722 with 7 R, 8 H, 2 2B, a HR, a 2B and 4 RBI in 12 games. He starred in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays prospects. In the game, Jones went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He was awarded the 2024 James P. Dawson Award given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training.Ã¢â¬Â¨Ã¢â¬Â¨

Jones has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .271/.345/.447 with 135 R, 48 2B, 6 3B, 29 HR, 123 RBI, 90 BB and 73 SB in 207 games. In 2023, he hit .267 (128-for-480) with 71 R, 29 2B, 4 3B, 16 HR, 66 RBI, 49 BB and 43 SB in 117 combined games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset.

The Encinitas, California native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (25th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University (Tenn.).

Selvidge, the organization's No. 10 prospect, is currently 7-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 79.2 innings pitched in 15 games started this season. He ranks among the league leaders in W (T-3rd) SO (6th), IP (T-8th).

He was assigned to Somerset after an electric starting performance in the Spring Breakout game in which he struck out eight and allowed a hit over four scoreless innings pitched.

Selvidge combined for an 8-5 record with a 3.45 ERA and 137 strikeouts over 127.2 innings pitched in 24 games (23 starts) for Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.

The Carrolton, Texas native was selected by the Yankees in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. He has an MiLB career 18-11 record, 3.51 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 53 games (49 starts).

