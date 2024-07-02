Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading

Somerset Patriots' Grant Richardson on game night

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 4-2 on Tuesday night in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Zach Messinger (5 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K) took the loss in his 16th appearance (14th start) of the season. Over his last 11 outings since the start of May, the Yankees No. 21 prospect has posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 57 IP with 62 K. Messinger ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a 3.60 ERA (10th), 92 K (1st), 85 IP (3rd), .211 AVG (6th), and a 1.14 WHIP (5th). Messinger has allowed 2 ER or less in 12 of his 16 appearances this season for Somerset.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) notched a strikeout as part of a shutout 9th inning of relief in his Double-A debut. Reyzelman is yet to allow a run in 16.1 IP this season over 11 outings between the FCL, High-A, and Double-A, allowing only 5 H.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-5, HR, R, RBI) launched a leadoff home run in the 1st inning, his 10th homer of the season and second to lead off a ballgame. The Yankees No. 2 prospect extended his season-long hit streak to six games, over which he is 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 9 RBI, 8 XBH, and 6 R. Jones has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jones has 7 HR over his last 24 games dating back to 6/6 vs. HFD. Since the start of June, Jones is batting .291/.351/.556 with 7 HR, 30 RBI, and 16 XBH in 28 games.

DH Elijah Dunham (2-for-4) recorded his second straight multi-hit game and 11th of the season. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to ten games, and season-long on-base streak to 15 games. Dunham has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games dating back to 6/13 @BNG, over which he's batting .344 with 3 HR, 10 XBH, 13 RBI, and 11 R.

RF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, RBI) cut the Patriots deficit to two runs with an RBI single in the 9th. Tuesday marked Richardson's 20th multi-hit game this season, tied for tops on the team. Richardson has five multi-hit showings over his last 8 games. Over his last 8 games, Richardson is 10-for-33 (.303) with 1 HR, 2 RBI, and 4 R.

