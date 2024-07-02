Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading
July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 4-2 on Tuesday night in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.
RHP Zach Messinger (5 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K) took the loss in his 16th appearance (14th start) of the season. Over his last 11 outings since the start of May, the Yankees No. 21 prospect has posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 57 IP with 62 K. Messinger ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a 3.60 ERA (10th), 92 K (1st), 85 IP (3rd), .211 AVG (6th), and a 1.14 WHIP (5th). Messinger has allowed 2 ER or less in 12 of his 16 appearances this season for Somerset.
RHP Eric Reyzelman (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) notched a strikeout as part of a shutout 9th inning of relief in his Double-A debut. Reyzelman is yet to allow a run in 16.1 IP this season over 11 outings between the FCL, High-A, and Double-A, allowing only 5 H.
CF Spencer Jones (1-for-5, HR, R, RBI) launched a leadoff home run in the 1st inning, his 10th homer of the season and second to lead off a ballgame. The Yankees No. 2 prospect extended his season-long hit streak to six games, over which he is 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 9 RBI, 8 XBH, and 6 R. Jones has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jones has 7 HR over his last 24 games dating back to 6/6 vs. HFD. Since the start of June, Jones is batting .291/.351/.556 with 7 HR, 30 RBI, and 16 XBH in 28 games.
DH Elijah Dunham (2-for-4) recorded his second straight multi-hit game and 11th of the season. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to ten games, and season-long on-base streak to 15 games. Dunham has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games dating back to 6/13 @BNG, over which he's batting .344 with 3 HR, 10 XBH, 13 RBI, and 11 R.
RF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, RBI) cut the Patriots deficit to two runs with an RBI single in the 9th. Tuesday marked Richardson's 20th multi-hit game this season, tied for tops on the team. Richardson has five multi-hit showings over his last 8 games. Over his last 8 games, Richardson is 10-for-33 (.303) with 1 HR, 2 RBI, and 4 R.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Grant Richardson on game night
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Ponies Drop Wild Game to Hartford at Home - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats Win Back-And Forth Affair in Binghamton - Hartford Yard Goats
- Akron Walks off Erie 7-6 as Halpin Plays Hero Again - Akron RubberDucks
- Osterberg Excellence Leads Fightins to 4-2 Victory Over Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Down Curve, 3-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Erie Falls to Halpin Walk-off in Second Straight - Erie SeaWolves
- Gutierrez Singles Home a Run in Return to Lineup - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Shut Out Flying Squirrels On Tuesday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Jordan's 3-Hit Night and Anthony's Homer Lead 'Dogs to 5-3 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Hushed by Baysox in Shutout - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cats Outhit Portland in Tuesday Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Roster Move - Harrisburg Senators
- July 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge Selected to MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Somerset Patriots
- Mayer, Anthony and Teel Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Portland Sea Dogs
- RHP Brandon Sproat Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game Roster - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Samuel Basallo Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Bowie Baysox
- Bubba Chandler Named to Futures Game Roster - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading
- OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge Selected to MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game
- Dunham's Walk-Off Lifts Somerset Over Reading In Series Opener
- Spencer Jones Named Eastern League Player of the Week
- Jones' Two-Homer, Seven RBI Day Lifts Somerset Over Richmond In Finale