July 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RED SNAPPERS SIZZLE IN 4-3 WIN The Maine Red Snappers defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 in the series opener in front of the eighth sellout crowd at Hadlock Field. Tyler Miller extended a 10-game hit streak going 1-3 while Eddinson Paulino went 2-4 on the night. Isaac Coffey fired 5.0 innings to earn his fifth win before Wyatt Olds relieved with 3.0 shutout innings and five strikeouts. Zach Bryant earned his first save pitching the ninth inning. New Hampshire got on the board first in the top of the third inning before Portland countered with two runs in the home half. A double from Phillp Sikes (13) along with a throwing error issued to the right fielder would score Kyle Teel and Eddinson Paulino to give Portland a 2-1 lead. An RBI single from Paulino in the bottom of the fifth extended a two- run lead before McDonough grounded into a force out to bring in a run in the bottom of the sixth. Rainer Nunez countered with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding a ten-game hit streak after another hit last night in the opener. Across the last ten games, Miller is hitting .343 (12-35) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks, and five strikeouts while also tallying a .395 OBP.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (25). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Teel is hitting .302 for the Sea Dogs with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland finished the month of June with the best cumulative average in all of Double-A (.282). Portland also leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.266 currently). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (164) while Montgomery ranks second (145). Portland has notched 58 doubles across 25 games in the month of June.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .400 (34-85) in 23 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 23 games, Campbell has scored 21 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, four homers, 15 RBI, 13 walks, and 20 strikeouts along with four stolen bases. Last week, Campbell hit .375 across five games with the Rumble Ponies which led Portland offense. Campbell has had hits in 21 of his 22 games in Double-A while nine of them have been multi-hit games. Campbell earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors in his second week in Double-A after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

'CATS VS 'DOGS This week will mark the second of three total series with the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 6-1 record against New Hampshire this season. Portland will take on the Fisher Cats in the first week of September in Manchester in what will be the final series between the two teams. Last season, Portland owned a 17-7 record overall and 8-4 record at home against New Hampshire. All-time, Portland owns the advantage, 233-203.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eight of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: July 2, 2005 - In game one of the Sea Dogs doubleheader against Norwich, Jonathan Papelbon struck out 10 batters in six hitless innings of work. In the nightcap of the twinbill, Raul Nieves drove home the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give Portland a 6-5 win.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Jacob Webb will have the start in what will be his fourth start of the season and 23rd appearance overall. Webb last pitched in game two of a doubleheader against Binghamton where he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to start allowing one hit while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. Webb has faced New Hampshire twice this season out of the bullpen to combine for 3.0 scoreless innings. Webb has allowed just two hits while striking out four. He has not issued a walk to Fisher Cats bats this season. Webb faced New Hampshire eight times in relief last season to acquire a 1-2 record and 6.52 ERA.

