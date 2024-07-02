Gutierrez Singles Home a Run in Return to Lineup

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, PA. - Activated from the injured list prior to the game, Abrahan Gutierrez, made an immediate impact in the Curve lineup, singling home the team's lone run, but Altoona dropped their Tuesday night affair at Harrisburg, 3-1.

Emmanuel Chapman started a bullpen day for the Curve and held his own, allowing just two runs in career-long 4.0 innings. Chapman allowed five hits and walked one before handing the ball off to Eddy Yean. Yean lasted two innings in relief, permitting a solo homer to Dermis Garcia which made it 3-0 Harrisburg in the sixth.

Altoona finally earned their first baserunner of the game when Yoyner Fajardo singled off the pitcher's glove to start the seventh inning. Fajardo advanced to second on a solid single with one out by Sammy Siani to set up Altoona's lone chance for offense. Abrahan Gutierrez then rocketed a base hit to left center to plate Fajardo and make it a 3-1 game, however, Harrisburg starter Michael Cuevas avoided further damage in the inning. Cuevas earned his second win of the season against Altoona with a 7.0 inning effort in which he allowed just one run on three hits and struck out seven.

Jaden Woods tossed two scoreless frames in relief to wrap up the bullpen day for the Curve. Woods did not allow a hit and struck out three on 37 pitches in relief.

Altoona continues a week-long series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. RHP Bubba Chandler will start for the Curve, with RHP Chase Solesky on the mound for Harrisburg.

