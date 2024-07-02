Akron Walks off Erie 7-6 as Halpin Plays Hero Again

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

For the second night in a row, Petey Halpin's walk-off gives the Akron RubberDucks the 7-6 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With one out in the ninth, Yordys Valdes singled to right to give Akron life. After a flyout to deep center allowed Valdes to advance to second, Halpin lined a single into center to give Akron the 7-6 win.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and ran into trouble in the second allowing five runs. The right-hander settled in after the tough inning, only allowing a solo home run the rest of the way. In total, Mace allowed six runs over five innings while striking out two. Lenny Torres Jr. tossed two scoreless innings. Bradley Hanner struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks jumped in front early. CJ Kayfus tripled to open the bottom of the first before scoring on a Halpin sac-fly to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Erie's big second, Akron started to chip away in the third when Alexfri Planez doubled home two. In the fourth, Milan Tolentino and Kody Huff opened the inning with a single and a walk. After two quick outs, Kayfus singled home both to tie the game 5-5. Halpin then followed with a single to left to give Akron the 6-5 lead.

Notebook

Valdes' ninth inning single extended his on-base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to nine games...Kayfus and Halpin combined to go 6-for-9 with four runs scored and five RBI from the top two spots in the order...Game Time: 2:22...Attendance: 3,396.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his Canal Park debut in his second Double-A start. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

