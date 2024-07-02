RHP Brandon Sproat Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Tuesday that RHP Brandon Sproat has been selected to participate in the 2024 All Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Sproat, the Mets sixth ranked prospect and 98th in all of baseball (MLB Pipeline) is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA in seven starts since joining the Rumble Ponies on May 13. With an electrifying pitch arsenal, Sproat has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 43-to-10 in 41.2 innings. He has gone at least five innings and allowed three runs or less in six of his seven starts with Binghamton, going seven innings on three different occasions. Sproat wowed Rumble Ponies fans on June 2 vs. Harrisburg, allowing just one hit over seven innings with only one walk and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

His 1.61 overall ERA in 13 games (12 starts) with Binghamton and High-A Brooklyn in his first year playing professional baseball is fourth in Minor League Baseball, among full-season pitchers.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Mets in the second round (56th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

The All-Star Futures Game is an annual matchup of the game's top prospects.

