Samuel Basallo Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - Bowie Baysox catcher Samuel Basallo has been selected to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX as part of MLB All-Star Saturday. He will represent the Baltimore Orioles in the annual matchup featuring baseball's top prospects.

Basallo is the 14th Baysox player in franchise history to be named to the All-Star Futures Game and is the first Baysox player to be named since Adley Rutschman in 2021.

In 68 games this season with the Baysox, the Orioles No. 2 prospect is slashing .278/.338/.794 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and 34 RBI. His 72 hits this season is sixth-most in the Eastern League.

The 19-year-old signed with the Orioles as an international free agent on January 15, 2021 and debuted with the Baysox on September 12, 2023. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native is the 12th rated prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 2024 All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 4:10 pm ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, the home of the Texas Rangers and the site of this year's MLB All-Star Game. Rangers legends Adrian Beltré and Michael Young will manage the American League and National League Futures Teams, respectively. The game will be televised on MLB Network.

The Baysox continue their three-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tonight at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.