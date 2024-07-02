Squirrels Hushed by Baysox in Shutout
July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out by the Bowie Baysox, 3-0, on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (36-41, 2-6) were held to three baserunners by the Baysox (37-39, 5-3), all singles, to drop the second of a three-game series.
The Baysox took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Dylan Beavers reached with a one-out triple and scored on a groundout by Matthew Etzel against Flying Squirrels starter Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-3).
Facing Seth Corry in the bottom of the fifth, the Baysox loaded the bases with no outs. Frederick Bencosme hit an RBI single to open a 2-0 Bowie lead. John Rhodes bounced into a double play, scoring Samuel Basallo from third and pushing the lead to 3-0.
Bowie had eight hits and seven walks in the game but stranded at least one runner on base in all eight of its offensive innings, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Kyle Brnovich (Win, 6-2) threw five scoreless innings, allowing all three of Richmond's hits, and struck out four. Dylan Heid did not allow a baserunner over his three frames. Dan Hammer (Save, 2) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.
The Flying Squirrels and Baysox conclude the three-game series on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Seth Lonsway (0-0, 0.00) will make his second Double-A start opposed by Bowie right-hander Seth Johnson (0-5, 2.81). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
After the brief three-game trip to Maryland, the Flying Squirrels return home for Independence Weekend. Thursday's game is sold out, but tickets remain are available for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
