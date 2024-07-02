Ponies Drop Wild Game to Hartford at Home
July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-5, 37-37) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 8-7, in a wild game on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.
The Ponies nearly tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, but pinch-runner Wyatt Young was thrown out at the plate by the left fielder Sterlin Thompson to end the game after a Stanley Consuegra two-out single.
Binghamton grabbed the lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Consuegra and RBI walk from Ryan Clifford, which made it 2-0.
Hartford (5-2, 43-32) then scored five unanswered runs. In the third, Warming Bernabel drove in a run on a groundout to cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1. In the fourth, Hartford scored on Zach Kokoska's RBI double, Adael Amador's RBI single, an RBI fielder's choice from Ryan Ritter, and an RBI walk from Braxton Fulford, which put Hartford up 5-2.
Binghamton then scored four unanswered runs to take a 6-5 lead. Jaylen Palmer scored on a wild pitch and Matt Rudick scored on a balk in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Palmer walked and Rudick reached first on a dropped third strike, before Alex Ramírez smoked a go-ahead two-run double.
Hartford then scored three more unanswered runs. In the seventh, Braiden Ward hit an RBI double and Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI single against Josh Hejka (0-1). In the eighth, Bernabel scored from second on an error, which put Hartford up 8-6.
In the home half of the eighth, Ramírez hit an RBI single to cut Binghamton's deficit to 8-7. The Ponies threatened in the ninth against Seth Halvorsen, with Parada's leadoff double, but the potential-tying-run was thrown out at home plate to end the game.
The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) with the third of three games at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.
Postgame Notes: The Ponies used a season-high six pitchers....Shintaro Fujinami struck out two batters over a perfect inning, as he began a rehab assignment with Binghamton...Ramírez went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and recorded his sixth three-hit game and fourth three-RBI game...Consuegra went 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, which marked his first multi-hit game at the Double-A level...JT Schwartz singled and extended his on-base streak to 18 games and his hit streak to six games...Clifford singled and has now reached base in 27 of his last 29 games...Both teams went 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
##RUMBLE PONIES##
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Ponies Drop Wild Game to Hartford at Home - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats Win Back-And Forth Affair in Binghamton - Hartford Yard Goats
- Akron Walks off Erie 7-6 as Halpin Plays Hero Again - Akron RubberDucks
- Osterberg Excellence Leads Fightins to 4-2 Victory Over Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Down Curve, 3-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Erie Falls to Halpin Walk-off in Second Straight - Erie SeaWolves
- Gutierrez Singles Home a Run in Return to Lineup - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Shut Out Flying Squirrels On Tuesday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Jordan's 3-Hit Night and Anthony's Homer Lead 'Dogs to 5-3 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Hushed by Baysox in Shutout - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cats Outhit Portland in Tuesday Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Roster Move - Harrisburg Senators
- July 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge Selected to MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Somerset Patriots
- Mayer, Anthony and Teel Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Portland Sea Dogs
- RHP Brandon Sproat Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game Roster - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Samuel Basallo Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Bowie Baysox
- Bubba Chandler Named to Futures Game Roster - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Ponies Drop Wild Game to Hartford at Home
- RHP Brandon Sproat Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game Roster
- Ponies Drop Series Opener to Hartford, Despite Stuart's Strong Start
- Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Portland Postponed