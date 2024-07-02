Senators Down Curve, 3-1
July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Altoona Curve 3-1 Tuesday night at FNB Field. Andrew Pinckney put the Senators on top 2-0 by driving in a run in the 1st inning and another run in the 3rd. Dérmis Garcia extended the lead with a solo home run in the 6th. Michael Cuevas carried a perfect game through six innings before Yoyner Fajardo broke it up with a leadoff single in the 7th. Altoona tallied three singles in the 7th to manufacture their lone run of the night.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 3rd inning Andrew Pinckney collected his second RBI knock of the night with a double that scored Daylen Lile to extend the Senators' lead to 2-0.
FILIBUSTERS
Michael Cuevas carried a perfect game through six innings and finished the night with seven strikeouts and one run allowed on three hits in seven innings of work; it was his longest outing of the season... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple to drive in two runs, and preserved Cuevas' perfect game bid with a diving catch in center field to end the top of the 5th inning... Jose A. Ferrer earned a hold with a scoreless inning in the first outing of his rehab appearance with the Sens... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn his first save with the Senators... Dérmis Garcia's home run in the 6th inning was his 13th of the year.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their three-game series at FNB Field at 7:00 Wednesday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
