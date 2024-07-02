Yard Goats Win Back-And Forth Affair in Binghamton

Binghamton, New York- The Hartford Yard Goats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-7 in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Hartford had a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning and then trailed 6-5 in the seventh inning before scoring three late runs to win its third consecutive game. The Yard Goats took a 7-6 lead on Bladimir Restityo's single in the seventh inning and never looked back. The Rumble Ponies threatened in the ninth inning, and the game ended as the Sterlin Thompson threw out Wyatt Young trying to score on a two-out single. The Yard Goats have won nine of their last 12 games and are now 5-2 in the second half. Hartford is 31-1 this season when leading after seven innings.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored a pair of runs in the second inning off Hartford starter Mason Albright to take a 2-0 lead. The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game with a run in the third inning on Warming Bernabel's RBI grounder.

The Yard Goats scored four runs in the fourth inning off Binghamton starter Joander Suarez with RBI hits from Zach Kokoska and Adael Amador, and a bases loaded walk to Braxton Fulford to give Hartford a 5-4 lead.

The Rumble Ponies scored twice in the sixth inning off reliever Alec Barger and a two-run double by Alex Ramirez gave Binghamton a 6-5 lead.

However, the Yard Goats scored two runs in the seventh inning with an RBI double by Braiden Ward to tie the game and Restituyo's RBI single to give Hartford a 7-6 lead.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night (5:35 PM). RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Justin Jarvis will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats will return to Dunkin' Park on Thursday night (6:10 PM with post-game fireworks show).

