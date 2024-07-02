Yard Goats Win Back-And Forth Affair in Binghamton
July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Binghamton, New York- The Hartford Yard Goats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-7 in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Hartford had a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning and then trailed 6-5 in the seventh inning before scoring three late runs to win its third consecutive game. The Yard Goats took a 7-6 lead on Bladimir Restityo's single in the seventh inning and never looked back. The Rumble Ponies threatened in the ninth inning, and the game ended as the Sterlin Thompson threw out Wyatt Young trying to score on a two-out single. The Yard Goats have won nine of their last 12 games and are now 5-2 in the second half. Hartford is 31-1 this season when leading after seven innings.
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored a pair of runs in the second inning off Hartford starter Mason Albright to take a 2-0 lead. The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game with a run in the third inning on Warming Bernabel's RBI grounder.
The Yard Goats scored four runs in the fourth inning off Binghamton starter Joander Suarez with RBI hits from Zach Kokoska and Adael Amador, and a bases loaded walk to Braxton Fulford to give Hartford a 5-4 lead.
The Rumble Ponies scored twice in the sixth inning off reliever Alec Barger and a two-run double by Alex Ramirez gave Binghamton a 6-5 lead.
However, the Yard Goats scored two runs in the seventh inning with an RBI double by Braiden Ward to tie the game and Restituyo's RBI single to give Hartford a 7-6 lead.
The Yard Goats continue the three-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night (5:35 PM). RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Justin Jarvis will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats will return to Dunkin' Park on Thursday night (6:10 PM with post-game fireworks show).
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Jones Homers but Late Charge Comes up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Ponies Drop Wild Game to Hartford at Home - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats Win Back-And Forth Affair in Binghamton - Hartford Yard Goats
- Akron Walks off Erie 7-6 as Halpin Plays Hero Again - Akron RubberDucks
- Osterberg Excellence Leads Fightins to 4-2 Victory Over Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Down Curve, 3-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Erie Falls to Halpin Walk-off in Second Straight - Erie SeaWolves
- Gutierrez Singles Home a Run in Return to Lineup - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Shut Out Flying Squirrels On Tuesday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Jordan's 3-Hit Night and Anthony's Homer Lead 'Dogs to 5-3 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Hushed by Baysox in Shutout - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cats Outhit Portland in Tuesday Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Roster Move - Harrisburg Senators
- July 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- OF Spencer Jones and LHP Brock Selvidge Selected to MLB's 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Somerset Patriots
- Mayer, Anthony and Teel Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Portland Sea Dogs
- RHP Brandon Sproat Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game Roster - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Samuel Basallo Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game - Bowie Baysox
- Bubba Chandler Named to Futures Game Roster - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.