Osterberg Excellence Leads Fightins to 4-2 Victory Over Somerset

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (3-5; 34-42) evened the series with the Somerset Patriots (6-2; 38-39) on Tuesday night, with a 4-2 win at TD Bank Ballpark. With the win, the Fightins dropped a three-game losing streak.

Somerset jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Spencer Jones hit a solo home run, his tenth of the season.

Fightins starting pitcher, Matt Osterberg settled in on the mound after allowing the Jones home run. In a bounce-back outing, he earned his second win (2-5), went seven innings, allowed one run on seven hits, and struck out three. Osterberg retired 11 Patriots via the groundout, six with flyouts, and of his 78 pitches, 67.9% were strikes.

Andrew Baker also had a strong outing of relief, in his first game since being called back up to Reading from JerseyShore yesterday. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning and struck out one.

The Fightins got on the board in the top of the third, scoring three runs in the inning. Robert Moore got the rally started, as he reached with a one-out single. Marcus Lee Sang and Carlos De La Cruz followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Caleb Ricketts drove in a run as he reached on a fielding error by Somerset pitcher, Zach Messinger. Carson Taylor then drew a walk with the bases juiced, which walked in the go-ahead run. Otto Kemp kept the inning alive as he earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly, allowing De La Cruz to score. The Fightins took a 3-1 lead.

The Fightins added on a run in the top of the fourth. After a Lee Sang walk and stolen base, De La Cruz earned his second hit of the night with an RBI single. De La Cruz went 2-for-5 in the game with two hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Reading increased their lead, 4-1.

The Patriots began a rally in the bottom of the ninth with Tommy McCollum on the mound. With a runner on second, Grant Richardson drove in a run with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two runs. Jared Wegner drew a walk to load the bases, putting the winning run on first base. Reading left-hander Tristan Garnett replaced McCollum on the mound, and earned the save (1) as Spencer Jones flew out to end the game.

