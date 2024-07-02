Jordan's 3-Hit Night and Anthony's Homer Lead 'Dogs to 5-3 Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (5-2, 41-35) take game two of the series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-5, 32-43) in a 5-3 win on Tuesday night.

Roman Anthony smoked his team-leading ninth homer while Blaze Jordan went three-for-four with two doubles. Eddinson Paulino notched a multi-hit game going two-for-three with a triple. Jacob Webb tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in his fourth start of the season.

Anthony rocketed his ninth homer of the season to lead off the first inning and give Portland a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Eddinson Paulino laced his third triple of the season to drive in Blaze Jordan before a sacrifice fly from Phillip Sikes brought in Paulino to give Portland a 3-0 lead.

New Hampshire scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning on a single from Ryan McCarty but Kristian Campbell countered with his seventh double of the season in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Portland's fourth run of the day. A single and an error scored a run for the Fisher Cats in the top of the eighth to cut the lead in half.

A bases-loaded walk from Elih Marrero in the bottom of the eighth would give Portland the 5-2 edge. In the top of the ninth, New Hampshire scored a run on a wild pitch but Portland held on, 5-3.

RHP Jonathan Brand (2-2, 5.16 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits. He did not issue a walk. Robert Kwiatkowski (2) earned the save after pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two. LHP Adam Macko (5-4, 4.42 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, July 3rd, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 6:20pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-3, 17.61 ERA) while New Hampshire will start RHP CJ Van Eyk (2-5, 7.47 ERA).

