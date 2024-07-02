Mayer, Anthony and Teel Selected to 2024 All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Anthony will also be participating in the first-ever Future Skills Showcase featuring three rounds of challenges, during which players can accumulate points by executing various hitting skills.

Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. Mayer is currently the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system and #7 prospect in Minor League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Mayer also ranks second in hits (82), third in total bases (128), fifth in slugging percentage (.479) and sixth in OPS (.850). The Chula Vista, California native was the Red Sox first-round draft pick (4th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (25). He appeared in 10 games last season for the Sea Dogs finishing the season batting .343 with four doubles and eight RBI. This year, he is hitting .245 with 15 doubles and eight home runs through 60 games for Portland. Anthony was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Teel is hitting .302 for the Sea Dogs with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. He also owns a .390 OBP. He ranks second in the Eastern League in runs (51), third in average, fourth in RBI and OBP, fifth in OPS (.854) and seventh in hits (71). Teel has moved through the Red Sox organization quickly after being drafted as the 14th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by Boston out of the University of Virginia.

Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame electee Adrian Beltré will manage the American League Futures team while Michael Young will lead the National League squad in the 25th edition of the Futures Game. The seven-inning contest, featuring top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Saturday, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

