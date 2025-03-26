Jersey Diners Coffee Blend Created in Partnership with Ambee Coffee

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have partnered with Ambee Coffee to create a special Jersey Diners Blend of coffee.

The Jersey Diners Blend, celebrating the Patriots' award-winning Jersey Diners alternate identity, is a limited-edition dark roast coffee originating from Columbia Honduras and Timor that features walnut, chocolate and cherries. The coffee will be available at Ambee Coffee locations in Somerville, Raritan and Warren as drip coffee. 12 oz. whole bean boxes are also available at Ambee Coffee and the Patriots Team Store located at the ballpark.

Ambee Coffee crafts premium high-quality organic coffees with a sustainable and ethical focused business model with locations in Somerville, Raritan and Warren.

Earlier this off-season, Patriots staff members attended a taste test of the three finalists at Ambee Coffee's Warren location to vote for the chosen blend.

"Working with the Patriots staff on the limited-edition Jersey Diners blend has been a pleasure," said Ambee Coffee Founder & President Steven Chiocchi. "The challenge was to recreate a quintessential diner-style roast while incorporating Ambee's strong focus on organics and sustainability. With this blend, we knocked it out of the park! We're proud to be a Jersey-born company that has the opportunity to concoct a Jersey-themed product; after all, NJ is the diner capital of the country. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and similar collaborations in the future."

The Patriots launched the Jersey Diners during the 2024 season and it instantly became a phenomenon. The alternate identity created to honor New Jersey's rich history as the "Diner Capital of the World" garnered millions of impressions on social media and was featured on major media outlets such as NBC Channel 4 New York, ABC Channel 7 New York, YES Network, SNY, ESPN SportsCenter and MLB on FOX.

This excitement translated to the best retail year in the team's 25-year history. Additionally, Jersey Diners games saw a 42% increase in attendance compared to all other Patriots games during the season.

The Jersey Diners were voted by fans as the "Best Alternate Identity in Minor League Baseball" at the 2024 MiLB Awards Show and awarded MiLB's "Golden Bobblehead for Best New Merchandise Promotion or Retail Sales Strategy."

