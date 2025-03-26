Yard Goats Announce Fan Friendly Parking and Commuter Plan

March 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced fan friendly parking and commuter plan, which once again includes $5 parking at six select lots and garages, and 100 bike racks right at the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to park for $5 within a block of Dunkin' Park through a partnership with LAZ Parking, Hartford Parking Authority and Propark. Fans also have the option of commuting to the game with CTfastrak and Transit services, from throughout the greater Hartford area to within two blocks of Dunkin' Park. Free parking is available at CTfastrak Stations in New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, and Hartford Line/Union Station.

"We're pleased to be able to offer fans $5 parking once again this season, thanks to our great partners at LAZ Parking, Hartford Parking Authority and Propark," said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. "We encourage fans to enter the parking lots GPS to help expedite their arrival."

Fans are invited to park at any of the following $5 lots and garages. Visit Yardgoatsparking.com to learn more information and to see maps.

300 Market Street

Saints Lot (285 Church Street)

155 Morgan Street

275 Windsor Street

MAT Garage (55 Chapel Street South)

Church Street Garage (200 Church Street)

All six lots are easily accessible from two major highways, Interstate 84 and Interstate 91. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-pay for parking through the Yard Goats website, and via the LAZgo app.

