New York Baseball Great Art Shamsky Headlines Patriots Jewish Heritage Night on 5/29

March 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will welcome 1969 New York Mets World Series Champion Art Shamsky to headline Jewish Heritage Night on Thursday, May 29 at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Akron RubberDucks (CLE) at 6:35 pm.

Shamsky will be recognized on the field and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. He will then sign autographs and take pictures with fans on the main concourse during the game.

Best known as a member of the iconic 1969 Miracle Mets, Shamsky spent four of his eight MLB seasons in New York (1968 -1971). He hit .300/.375/.488 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 100 games for the World Series Champion squad. Shamsky batted cleanup in all three NLCS games versus the Atlanta Braves and hit .538 to lead all batters.

After his playing days, Shamsky was a sport radio and television broadcaster, as well as a New York Times best-selling author. He served as the manager of the Modi'in Miracle in 2007, the first season of the Israel Baseball League.

Jewish Heritage Night is designed to bring together and celebrate the Jewish community at the game.

Participating partners of the event currently include the Jewish Federation of West Central New Jersey, American Jewish Committee, OpenDor Media, Together 18, Jewish Family Service and Shimon and Sara Birnbaum Jewish Community Center. For more information on how to participate in the event, please contact Stephen Goldsmith at sgoldsmith@somersetpatriots.com or Jacob Unger at junger@somersetpatriots.com.

Fans will be able to purchase Kosher food selections from Bridge Turkish and Mediterranean Grill on the main concourse.

The Patriots are offering a special ticket and commemorative hat bundle for fans to purchase online and at the ballpark. The Jewish Heritage Night bundle can be purchased HERE!

The first 1,000 adults in attendance will also receive a Patriots cooler bag when they enter the ballpark courtesy of New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program.

