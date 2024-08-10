North Carolina FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines international Oalex Anderson scored a pair of goals to lead North Carolina FC to a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at WakeMed Soccer Park for NCFC's second consecutive victory against Western Conference opposition.

