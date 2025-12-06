Noblesville Boom vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Windy City Drops Contest to Motor City - Windy City Bulls
- Squadron Fall to Hustle in Friday's Rematch - Birmingham Squadron
- Boom Falls Short in Cleveland, 114-102 - Noblesville Boom
- Blue Coats Fall to Nets, 125-106 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Swarm Build Lead, Hold off Late Rally to Defeat Knicks, 112-106 - Greensboro Swarm
- Charge Beat the Boom - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Roll Past Go Go in Annual Schoolday Game at Scotiabank Arena - Raptors 905
- South Bay Lakers Sign Center Cheikh Mbacke Diong - South Bay Lakers
- RayJ Dennis Returns to Clippers Organization, Signs Two-Way Contract - San Diego Clippers
- Wisconsin Herd and BMO Partner to Raise Funds for Children and Families in Need - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start - Salt Lake City Stars
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.