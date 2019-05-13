Nicky Lopez to be Promoted to Royals

The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday that Storm Chasers infielder Nicky Lopez will be promoted from Omaha to the Major Leagues on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jake Newberry will be optioned to Omaha, according to the club.

Lopez in 88 games with the Storm Chasers between the 2018-19 seasons has compiled a .304 average (103-339) with 60 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, ten homers and 39 RBI. He drew 47 walks compared to 34 strikeouts, accumulating a .396 on-base percentage while stealing 15 bases in 20 attempts. In 31 contests this year with Omaha, Lopez has compiled a .353 average (41-116) with 27 runs, six doubles, one triple, three homers and 13 RBI, along with nine steals, 20 walks and just five strikeouts.

The Creighton University alum earned the George Brett Hitter of the Year Award as the Royals' top minor league hitter following the 2018 campaign, combining for a .308 average (155-504), adding 75 runs, 14 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and 53 RBI, along with a .382 on-base percentage in 130 contests between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. He made his Triple-A debut with the Storm Chasers on June 29, 2018, collecting four hits including a home run.

The 23-year-old was rated the fifth-best prospect in the Royals organization prior to this season by Baseball America. The publication also tabbed Lopez as the "Best Hitter for Average" and "Best Defensive Infielder" in Kansas City's system, in addition to posessing the "Best Strike-Zone Discipline" in the organization prior to this year. He was selected by the Royals in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Creighton University.

