Bees Win Third Straight

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees used four home runs to cruise to a 9-3 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday afternoon.

Reno led 1-0 when Taylor Ward led off the 4th with his sixth homer of the season to tie the game. Salt Lake took advantage of some Aces' wildness in the fifth. Two walks and a hit batter opened the inning and with one out, Jarrett Parker drew a walk to force in the go ahead run. Cesar Puello provided the exclamation points by drilling a 2-1 pitch over the center field wall for the Bees' fourth grand slam of the season and a 6-1 lead. Dustin Garneau added a solo shot in the seventh inning and Luis Rengifo legged out the 18th inside the park homer in franchise history in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Dillon Peters (1-0) went six and two-third innings and allowed three runs on ten hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Three Bees relievers; Taylor Cole, Matt Ramsey and Jeremy Rhoades, combined to throw two and one-third scoreless innings. Parker led the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in, while Puello added one hit and four RBI, as the Bees have now won three consecutive games for the first time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.