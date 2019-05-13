Round Rock Secures Second Straight Series over Oklahoma City

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Rewrite the history books! For the first time in Dell Diamond history, a Round Rock Express (24-13) player stole home plate. RF Kyle Tucker made a mad dash to home after a pickoff attempt to become only the second player in Express history to accomplish the feat. The run helped push Round Rock to a sixth consecutive victory, this time a 5-2 decision over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-25) on Monday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock LHP Kent Emanuel (2-1, 5.40) secured the win after holding Oklahoma City without a hit in a 3.0 inning relief appearance. Additionally, RHP Ronel Blanco made his Triple-A debut in a ninth inning relief appearance, picking up a save with two punchouts. Dodgers RHP Kevin Quackenbush (1-2, 4.58) suffered the loss after surrendering two runs on three hits in an inning of relief.

2B Jack Mayfield got the E-Train rolling in the first inning with a no-doubt homer onto the left field berm. The next inning, the red-hot Tucker crushed a triple into deep left field to put the pressure on Oklahoma City. After 3B Nick Tanielu worked a walk, Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart tossed a pickoff attempt to 1B Jake Peter. Tucker took advantage of the distracted defense and hustled home to extend the Express lead. Tucker is only the second player in Express history to steal home, and the first-ever to accomplish the feat at Dell Diamond.

After three shutout innings, the Dodgers' bats woke up as DH Kyle Garlick and C Will Smith fired off a pair of solo home runs to level the score in the fourth inning.

The Express broke the tie in the final innings to erase any hope of a Dodgers comeback. To kick off the seventh, C Garrett Stubbs went yard for the third time this season to put Round Rock back in the driver's seat at 3-0. SS Alex De Goti doubled in the next at-bat to set up CF Derek Fisher, who tallied an RBI double of his own. To cap off the night, Tanielu sent the third E-Train longball to the left field berm in the eighth inning to extend the final score to 5-2.

The Express enter Tuesday's matinee game in hopes of another sweep against the Dodgers, while the visiting team searches for their first win over Round Rock. E-Train RHP Brady Rodgers (4-0, 2.93) is set to start on the hill opposite Dodgers LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-2, 4.88). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 11:35 a.m.

