Iowa Drops Third Straight

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-14) lost a season-long third game in a row by a score of 11-5 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (17-21), Monday afternoon at Principal Park.

After 11.1 consecutive innings without a walk, starter Trevor Clifton walked three batters and failed to make it out of the first inning. The righty recorded two outs and allowed four runs, all earned, raising his season ERA from 1.19 to 2.70.

Phillip Evans knocked in a run in the home half of the first and the I-Cubs trailed 5-1 after one inning. Omaha added two more in the top of the second via an error and a Samir Dueñez RBI single.

A solo home run off the bat of Evans brought the score to 7-2 in the third inning. Both teams added one run in the fourth to make the score 8-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Victor Caratini singled on a line drive to center field to plate Dixon Machado and the I-Cubs loaded the bases but could not produce any more runs. The next inning, the Storm Chasers got a three-run home run from Brett Phillips to increase their lead to 11-4.

Dixon Machado hit a solo shot of his own to close the gap, but that was all Iowa could do as they fell by a final score of 11-5.

Postgame Notes:

- Rowan Wick threw a career-high 2.2 innings in relief for Iowa allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out one Storm Chaser batter.

- Victor Caratini went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his third rehab game with Iowa, boosting his average to .286.

- Dixon Machado tied a career-high with his sixth home run of the year.

Iowa and Omaha wrap the series with a 12:08 first pitch tomorrow at Principal Park. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

