Bonifacio Powers Chasers Past Cubs 5-2

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha left fielder Jorge Bonifacio mashed two home runs for the second time in a span of three games, while catcher Nick Dini decked a solo shot of his own in the Storm Chasers' 5-2 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

After Omaha struck first courtesy of an RBI groundout in the second, Bonifacio two innings later increased the advantage to two by belting his first longball of the day, a solo shot. Following an Iowa sacrifice fly in the fifth that cut the lead to 2-1, Bonifacio went deep again as part of a three-run seventh that also featured Dini's roundtripper, plus a run-scoring triple from RF Brett Phillips . Iowa SS Dixon Machado smacked an RBI double to narrow Omaha's lead to three.

Storm Chasers CF Erick Mejia (2-4, R) joined Bonifacio (3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Dini (2-4, R, HR, RBI) in posting a multi-hit effort. Cubs 3B Phillip Evans (2-4) was the lone batter from the home side to tally more than one knock. Thanks to his two big flies, Bonifacio now leads the Storm Chasers with seven home runs in 2019.

Omaha reliever Jake Kalish (4.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 3 K) earned the victory in support of Josh Staumont (2.0 IP, BB, 2 K), who opened with two shutout frames. Storm Chasers righty Kevin McCarthy (2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 K) notched his second save with two scoreless innings, while Iowa starter Alec Mills (6.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to continue their four-game set on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08pm CT. RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-1, 4.96) is anticipated to toe the rubber for Omaha, while Iowa is expected to give the ball to RHP Trevor Clifton (1-0, 1.19).

Following their nine-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Tuesday, May 21 to begin a nine-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Iowa Cubs that evening is set for 6:35pm CT.

