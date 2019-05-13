Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (12-24) vs. Memphis Redbirds (20-17)

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #37: Nashville Sounds (12-24) vs. Memphis Redbirds (20-17)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (1-1, 5.73) vs. LHP Austin Gomber (4-0, 2.82)

First Pitch: 11:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Austin Gomber: 25-year-old Austin Gomber starts for the Redbirds in the series opener today. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 7 starts with Memphis in 2019. He last pitched on May 8 in a start versus Iowa as he earned no decision after he threw 5.0 innings and allowed 1 run on eight hits and two walks while striking out 7 batters in the Redbirds' 2-1 win. Shew split his 2018 season between Memphis and St. Louis. In the Pacific Coast League, he went 7-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). Gomber was 6-2 with the Cardinals and went 6-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 29 games (11 starts). The Cardinals originally drafted him in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic University.

No Walking Lane: Nashville walked just one batter in Sunday's contest and remain second in the Pacific Coast League pitching staffs in walks allowed. Yesterday's starter Tim Dillard went 5.0 innings without a walk and has walked just one batter in his last three outings (16.0 innings), including an 11.0 walkless innings streak.

Streaking Willie: With two more hits in Sunday's day game, Willie Calhoun has hit safely in 13 consecutive games for the Sounds and currently owns the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League, with the next closest players being at 10 games. During the 13-game streak, he's hitting .356 (16-for-45) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 5 home runs, 12 RBI and 12 walks.

Up-And-In: Last night, Tim Dillard hit three Memphis hitters in his start and Kyle Bird hit another one to mark four on the day. That now totals 15 hit batsmen against the Redbirds this season in six games. Seven different batters on Memphis have been hit with Adolis Garcia leading the pack with four. In game one of a doubleheader on May 5, the Sounds tied a Pacific Coast League record by hitting five batters, four by Yoel Espinal and one by Joe Kuzia.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Cheers to Big Guitar Brewfest!

We will see you with all our friends in the outfield on Friday ????

Tickets & all the details: bit.ly/2TJzbjA

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Delino DeShields is 2-for-4 today with a 2-run HR, a single and lineout to LF. @nashvillesounds trail in Memphis 6-2 in the 7th. #Rangers

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.