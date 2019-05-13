OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 13, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-24) vs. Round Rock Express (23-13)

Game #36 of 140/Road #18 of 70 (6-11)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (0-3, 6.08) vs. RR-LHP Cionel Perez (0-0, 7.13)

Monday, May 13, 2019 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers meet the Round Rock Express for the third time in their current road series at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers seek their first win against the Express, as Round Rock improved to 5-0 in the season series with a win Sunday afternoon...The Dodgers trail the current series, 0-2, and look for a win tonight to avoid falling behind 0-3 in a series for the third time this season.

Last Game: For the second straight game, the Dodgers pitching staff did a solid job against a powerful Round Rock offense, but the Dodgers' bats struggled to capitalize on their scoring opportunities and fell, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers left the bases loaded three times in the final four innings and stranded a total of 13 runners on base. The Express jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run homer by Yordan Alvarez - his league-leading 15th homer of 2019. The Dodgers' offense started the game with consecutive singles, but didn't pick up its next hit until the seventh inning. Round Rock starter Akeem Bostick walked three of the first four batters of the sixth inning to load the bases. Reliever Dean Deetz replaced Bostick and hit Will Smith with a pitch, plating OKC's first run. The Express got the run back in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a wild pitch. Josh Thole led off the seventh with a solo home run. The Dodgers rallied to load the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings, but were unable to bring home a run. Bostick (3-1) allowed one run and two hits over 5.1 innings for the win, while Brendan McCurry got the save. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (0-2) regrouped after the early homer and did not give up a hit or run for the remainder of his outing. He ended up with the loss and tied his season high with four walks to go along with four strikeouts over four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (0-3) seeks his first win of 2019 when he takes the mound for OKC...In his last start May 8 against Nashville, Stewart allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. It marked just the third time in his career he allowed seven or more runs in a game...Stewart has struggled in his last three outings, allowing 14 runs and 21 hits over 12.1 innings. All 14 runs and 15 of 21 hits have occurred with two outs...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7. Over a combined 4.0 innings of relief against Arizona and Colorado, he allowed eight runs and nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Tonight is Stewart's fifth career start against Round Rock (1-1, 3.79 ERA).

Against the Express: 2019: 0-5 2018: 10-6 All-time: 124-103 At RR: 65-48

The Dodgers and Express meet for their second series of the month and first at Dell Diamond this season...Round Rock swept a weather-shortened three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 1-2, outscoring the Dodgers, 31-12, and it marked the first time Round Rock swept OKC since 2011. Yordan Alvarez, the MiLB Uncle Ray's April Player of the Month for the PCL, went 9-for-12 in the series with four doubles, a home run, seven RBI and six runs scored...Round Rock is again the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros after spending the 2011-18 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers...OKC won the 2018 season series between the teams, 10-6, and has now won four straight season series against the Express...OKC has had an extended run of success at Dell Diamond, including a 6-2 mark at the venue last year. In 14 seasons since the teams began playing each other in 2005, OKC has finished with a record of .500 or better 12 times and has not had a losing since 2009.

Runaway Train: Round Rock has won five straight games against the Dodgers for just the fourth time since the teams started playing in 2005 and for the first time since opening the 2011 season with four straight victories against OKC after wrapping up the 2010 season series between the teams with a win. The Express won seven straight games against OKC during the 2006 season and five in a row against OKC in 2005. Prior to this season, the Express had not won four straight games against OKC since 2014...The Dodgers have led by at least two runs in three of the five games. In all other games this season when leading by at least two runs, OKC is 9-2...Yesterday the Dodgers drew seven walks, but only one was converted into a run. It's the only time in the last 27 walks the Dodgers have drawn against the Express that resulted in a run. On the other hand, Round Rock has drawn 25 walks against the Dodgers this season and have converted those into 13 runs...The Dodgers have gone 7-for-45 against the Express with runners in scoring position. In their last three meetings, are 0-for-the-last-24 with RISP and have left 22 runners in scoring position, including 14 at third base. The results of those games were an extra-inning loss, a one-run loss and a two-run loss.

Dinger Details: Josh Thole homered for the Dodgers Sunday afternoon, boosting OKC's homer total to 17 over the team's last nine games. The Dodgers have homered in a season-high four straight games, totaling eight dingers during the stretch hit by seven different players...The Dodgers hit just 16 home runs through their first 26 games of the season...The Dodgers allowed a home run Sunday for just the second time in the last five games after surrendering 13 homers over the previous seven games.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff tallied its 16th double-digit strikeout game of the season Sunday, notching 10 K's. The Dodgers lead the PCL American Conference with 344 strikeouts over 294.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Sacramento (363) has pitched 38.1 more innings and second-place Tacoma (358) has pitched 37.1 more innings than OKC...OKC set the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, but Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .401 (324x807) overall and .436 (129x296) over the last 12 games.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick doubled Sunday and has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. Including Friday night's suspended game against Nashville, he is 15-for-40 (.375) with five home runs, 11 extra-base hits, eight runs scored and 13 RBI over his last 10 games...Although Friday's suspended game is not yet official and therefore not yet reflected in OKC's official team stats, if Garlick's Friday stats are included, he paces the Dodgers with 32 hits overall this season to go along with his team-best 20 RBI and nine homers. His 18 runs scored are second-most on the team.

First Quarter Quandary: The Dodgers have played 35 games, marking the end of the season's first quarter. At 11-24, the team is on pace to finish 44-96. In 21 seasons since re-joining the PCL in 1998, the team has finished with fewer than 70 wins only three times and the fewest wins in that span was 68 in 2011...The team is currently tied for the second-fewest wins across the Minors and tied with three other teams for the lowest winning percentage across the Minors (Double-A Bowie, Low-A Columbia, Low-A Lakewood).

Rehab Report: Yesterday Tony Cingrani made the third appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment and worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning. Over 3.0 innings he's allowed no runs and two hits, with two walks and three strikeouts...Fellow Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson will also join OKC on rehab assignment and is expected to pitch tonight. Ferguson was placed on the Injured List April 28 with an oblique strain.

