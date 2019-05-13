'Cakes Walkoff Missions Again
May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
NEW ORLEANS - Austin Dean doubled home J.T. Riddle in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Missions by a 3-2 margin on Monday night at Shrine on Airline ballpark. It was the second straight walkoff loss for San Antonio in the series.
San Antonio (21-17) was held to a season-low two hits, both coming in the fourth inning when they scored their two runs off starter Zac Gallen, who started the night 5-0, 1.14 ERA.
Keston Hiura singled home Mauricio Dubon and Tyrone Taylor followed with an rbi-double off the left field wall to tie the game.
The 'Cakes scored their first two runs in the opening inning off Chase Anderson, who was making a MLB rehab appearance.
Riddle homered with two out in the frame. Dean followed with a double, and Lewis Brinson singled him home.
Anderson worked four innings, allowing only those pair of runs. He surrendered three hits while fanning six without a walk. The right-hander made 58 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. Anderson went on the IL at the start of month with a finger injury sustained while warming up prior to his most recent scheduled start with Milwaukee.
Monday's contest was the Missions 17th one-run game of the season, which is tops among all Triple-A clubs.
Tristan Archer (0-1) was the losing pitcher.
Following Taylor's fourth inning double, Gallen and a pair of relievers combined to retire 17 of the final 18 San Antonio batters.
NEXT: RH Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 0.55) vs. RH Ben Meyer (1-3, 6.84) 11:00 AM
KONO 860 AM
