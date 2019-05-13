Baby Cakes' Hernandez Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





Metairie, LA - The Pacific Coast League has named New Orleans Baby Cakes right-hander Elieser Hernandez its Pitcher of the Week for May 6-12.

Hernandez earned the award after carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on May 6, allowing a double to first baseman Cameron Perkins before being relieved. He struck out the first four batters he faced, and 10 of the 24 total he faced in his outing, his first double-digit strikeout performance since 2015.

In six games prior to his MLB call-up on May 11, Hernandez pitched to a 1.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts, both of which trailed only teammate Zac Gallen for the Pacific Coast League lead. Opposing batters hit .203 against him, fourth-best in the circuit and his 1.13 WHIP ranked fifth. Behind the duo, the Baby Cakes rotation leads the PCL in ERA (3.59), innings pitched (198.0) and strikeouts (208).

Hernandez was acquired by Miami in December 2017 as a Rule V draft pick from the Houston Astros. In 32 games with the Marlins last season, he went 2-5 with a 5.21 ERA, making six starts. He made five starts in the minor leagues on injury rehab assignment, including his Triple-A debut with New Orleans on September 2. Hernandez is the second Baby Cakes pitcher to win the award in the first five weeks of the season, joining Gallen, who won the award April 4-14 and April 22-28.

The Baby Cakes play game three of a four-game series against San Antonio on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, online via Ticketmaster or cakesbaseball.com, or by calling (504) 734-5155.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.