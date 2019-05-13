Game Notes vs. Salt Lake

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: The Aces have dropped the first two of the series against Salt Lake as they look for their---- first win of the homestand tonight. Righty Justin Vernia will make his Triple-A debut tonight for Reno when first pitch is thrown at 6:35 p.m. Vernia was an undrafted free agent signed by the Diamondbacks earlier this year and has been stellar in single-A thus far for both Kane Country and Visalia. The Gonzaga product is 3-0 this year with a 1.41 ERA in seven appearances across the two levels. Vernia pitched for the Sioux City Explorers in Independent ball going 13-2 with a 3.32 ERA while striking out 91 over 119.1 innings. Vernia will face Bees' righty Nick Tropeano. Tropeano has some MLB service time under his belt going 12-13 with a 4.15 ERA with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. He's 0-1 in three starts with the Bees this season.

I'll Take a Cycle, Please: May 13 is a memorable date in team history. Two years ago, PCL MVP, Christian Walker, hit for the first cycle since Collin Cowgill accomplished the feat in 2011. Walker was 4-for-6 that day in a 11-10 Aces win in twelve innings over the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Reno scored six runs in the ninth inning to tie the game at 10 and send the game to extras. Ildemaro Vargas scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 12th to seal the game for the Aces.

Hitting Machine-: Ildemaro Vargas has made an immediate impact in the Aces lineup since his return. Vargy is 6-for-7 with four extra-base hits in two games thus far. His third-inning single yesterday was his 1,000 career MiLB hit. Vargas leads all active Aces players in hits. Abraham Almonte (904) and Travis Snider (838) and the only others remotely close to Vargas for MiLB hits. Vargas is five hits away from 400 which would break the franchise record for hits currently set at 399 by Cole Gillespie.

TimmyLo Does it Again: Tim Locastro hit his third leadoff home run yesterday against Salt Lake. His other two both came against the Fresno Grizzlies on April 25 and April 28. The Aces are 2-1 when Locastro hits a leadoff home run. With the first inning blast, Locastro joined Adam Eaton, Garrett Weber, and Ildemaro Vargas as the only Aces with at least three leadoff home runs in franchise history. Weber leads the Aces with four leadoff home runs in franchise history.

Stellr Home Debut: Kevin Ginkel made his home debut for the Aces yesterday in the 7th and 8th innings. He struck out the side in both innings and totaled six strikeouts on the day.

First Start Since: Alex Young made his first start Sunday for the Aces since August 6, 2018 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He went six innings allowing three earned runs that day in a no-decision. Yesterday, Young went 3.1 innings allowing one earned run while striking out six in another no-decision. Young's 3.1 IP was his longest out of 2019. He had three previous outings of 3.0 innings out of Reno's bullpen. Young is tied for the team-lead in strikeouts with Taylor Widener at 31.

There Goes That Man: Aces all-time saves leader, Jimmie Sherfy, was recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to tonight's game. Sherfy is 0-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 7-for-7 in save chances in 2019 for Reno. He has 21 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 26 games pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2017 and 2018.

Happy Birthday Taylor Clarke: Today is Taylor Clarke's 26th birthday. Year 25 was a big year for Clarke as he announced the arrival his third child coming August 2019 and also made his Major League debut. Clarke is all over the Aces franchise record book. His 19 wins are good for fourth all-time and his 173 strikeouts are good for sixth all-time. Clarke is scheduled to throw again tomorrow in the series finale against Salt Lake.

