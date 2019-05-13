Redbirds Falter in 5-3 Loss to Nashville

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Tommy Edman was 3-for-5 with a home run, Andrew Knizner had two doubles, and Lane Thomas tripled, but the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) topped the Memphis Redbirds Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 5-3.

Despite that extra-base success, the Redbirds (20-18) were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. With a 3-1 lead in the third inning, Memphis left a runner on third base in the third-through-sixth innings and a runner on second in the seventh and eighth.

Austin Gomber matched a season high with eight strikeouts in 7.0 strong innings on the mound. He scattered seven hits, but one was a two-run home run that tied the game at 3 in the fifth. Gomber struck out the side in the fourth and sixth innings, and he needed only 10 pitches to turn the trick in the fourth.

Nashville (13-24) took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning without a hit, as Delino DeShields walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third, and then scored on a sac fly.

The Sounds added another run in the ninth via a leadoff home run to widen the gap to 5-3. The Redbirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the ballgame.

Rangel Ravelo's hitting streak moved to six games with a 1-for-3 showing. Ramon Urias' eight-game streak ended, but he did reach base on an error and score a run.

Memphis and Nashville finish their series tomorrow at 11:05 a.m., before the Redbirds hit the road for nine games in 10 days at San Antonio and Nashville.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Tuesday, May 14 at 11:05 a.m.: special Education Day game featuring a health and wellness theme with presentations by Southern College of Optometry

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; stainless steel powder-coated "YADI" tumbler specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games)

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

