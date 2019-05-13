Chasers Club Cubs 11-5

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Storm Chasers right fielder Brett Phillips and first baseman Samir Duenez each drove in three runs, including a longball from Phillips, as Omaha scored five runs in the first inning to earn their sixth straight road victory in an 11-5 triumph over the Iowa Cubs on Monday afternoon at Principal Park.

Following CF Bubba Starling 's sacrifice fly, Duenez drove in his first two runs with a double to center. He later came across via DH Elier Hernandez 's RBI single prior to C Nick Dini capping the five-run outburst via a run-scoring two-bagger to left. After Iowa scored a single tally in the bottom of the first, Duenez sent in his third run on a single to right as part of a two-run second that push the Storm Chasers ahead 7-1. Phillips mashed his third homer of the year, a three-run shot, in the seventh to extend the Omaha advantage to 11-4.

Duenez (2-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB), Dini (2-4, R, RBI, BB), Hernandez (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) and 2B Erick Mejia (2-6, R) paced the Storm Chasers order with two hits apiece. Iowa C Victor Caratini (3-5, 2B, RBI) collected a game-high three knocks, with DH Phillip Evans (2-5, R, 2 RBI), 3B Robel Garcia (2-5) and 2B Trent Giambrone (2-5, R) adding multi-hit efforts.

Omaha starter Heath Fillmyer (5.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 5 K) earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the season, while reliever Ben Lively (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 K) notched a three-inning save. Cubs starter Trevor Clifton (0.2 IP, H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to conclude their four-game series on Tuesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08pm CT. LHP Brian Flynn (0-2, 5.25) is anticipated to get the nod for the Storm Chasers as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, while Iowa is expected to send RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (2-3, 5.29) to the hill.

Following their nine-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Tuesday, May 21 to begin a nine-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Iowa Cubs that evening is set for 6:35pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

