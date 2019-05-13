Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

May 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (21-16) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (19-18)

Game #38/Away Game #18

Monday, May 13, 6:30 p.m.

The Shrine on Airline

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, --) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (5-0, 1.14)

Red Hot Ray: Missions outfielder Corey Ray is riding his hottest hitting streak of the 2019 season. He has now homered in three straight after his lead-off home run in yesterday's game. Over the past three games, Ray is batting .428 (6-for-14) with three home runs and seven RBI. With this streak, Ray has raised his batting average from .158 to .211. It is the second three-game home run streak of his career. He has never homered in four straight games.

Mauricio Du-Gone: In yesterday's loss to New Orleans, Missions infielder Mauricio Dubon had a career day at the plate. Dubon had his first career multi-homerun game. He launched a two-run shot in the third inning and a solo bomb in the eighth inning. He finished the day going 2-for-5 with three runs batted in and now has five home runs on the season. He is currently third on the Missions in home runs, behind Keston Hiura (11) and Tyler Saladino (7).

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

Missions infielder and @Brewers prospect @Mauriciodubon10 is looking to become the first born and raised Honduran in @MLB. Dubon recently shared his story with @GregLuca from the @ExpressNews.

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Corey Ray is finding his power in the PCL. The No. 2 #Brewers prospect homered in his third straight game for Triple-A San Antonio.

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

ICYMI: Missions infielder and Boerne native @ballemand_1 caught up with @InstantReplaySA to talk about what it's like to play for his hometown team.

*RECENT TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Chase Anderson added on rehab assignment

RHP Jon Olczak transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

RHP Aaron Wilkerson optioned (5/10) and activated

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.