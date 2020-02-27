Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Todd to a professional tryout.

Todd, 24, previously posted one goal in 13 games with the Moose this season. He most recently appeared in four games for the Belleville Senators. The Kemptville, Ont. product has collected 31 points (11G, 20A) in 26 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast during the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 110 points (49G, 61A) in 143 career ECHL games.

Nathan Todd

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

