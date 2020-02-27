Condors Host Craft Beer Tasting for Charity on Saturday, March 7
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host a Craft Beer Tasting benefiting the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) on Saturday, March 7 pre-game from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 (game ticket required, not included). Click here to purchase your Craft Beer Tasting tickets. Space is limited and last year's sold out.
CRAFT BEER TASTING FOR CHARITY - Saturday, March 7 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
BUY TICKETS
Inside the Ice Level Lounge at Mechanics Bank Arena featuring eight local craft breweries
Breweries include: Dionysus Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Firestone Walker, Temblor Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Crusader Brewing, and 2nd Phase Brewing
Tickets are just $10, and benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3)
You must have a game ticket for entry to the Craft Beer Tasting; if you do not have a game ticket you will be contacted by a Condors representative upon purchasing a Craft Beer ticket
This is a 21+ event
SATURDAY MARCH 7 IS STAR WARS NIGHT AFTER THE CRAFT BEER TASTING!
