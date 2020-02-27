Condors Host Craft Beer Tasting for Charity on Saturday, March 7

February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host a Craft Beer Tasting benefiting the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) on Saturday, March 7 pre-game from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 (game ticket required, not included). Click here to purchase your Craft Beer Tasting tickets. Space is limited and last year's sold out.

CRAFT BEER TASTING FOR CHARITY - Saturday, March 7 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

BUY TICKETS

Inside the Ice Level Lounge at Mechanics Bank Arena featuring eight local craft breweries

Breweries include: Dionysus Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Firestone Walker, Temblor Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Crusader Brewing, and 2nd Phase Brewing

Tickets are just $10, and benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3)

You must have a game ticket for entry to the Craft Beer Tasting; if you do not have a game ticket you will be contacted by a Condors representative upon purchasing a Craft Beer ticket

This is a 21+ event

SATURDAY MARCH 7 IS STAR WARS NIGHT AFTER THE CRAFT BEER TASTING!

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

Bakersfield Condors, PO BOX 1806, Bakersfield, CA 93303

SafeUnsubscribe™

---

Forward this email | Update Profile | About our service provider

Sent by condors@bakersfieldcondors.com in collaboration with

Try email marketing for free today!

End Att Header

*** Part 1 - ASCII

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Like us on Facebook View on Instagram Follow us on Twitter View our videos on YouTube ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

February 27, 2020 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

For Immediate Release ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- Contact - Ryan Holt - email [mailto:rholt@bakersfieldcondors.com] Director, Media Relations & Broadcasting ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

CRAFT BEER TASTING SET FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 7 $10 ticket for eight different local craft breweries; all for charity ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host a Craft Beer Tasting benefiting the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) on Saturday, March 7 pre-game from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 (game ticket required, not included). Click here to purchase your Craft Beer Tasting tickets. Space is limited and last year's sold out. CRAFT BEER TASTING FOR CHARITY - Saturday, March 7 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

* BUY TICKETS * Inside the Ice Level Lounge at Mechanics Bank Arena featuring eight local craft breweries * Breweries include: Dionysus Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Firestone Walker, Temblor Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Crusader Brewing, and 2nd Phase Brewing * Tickets are just $10, and benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) * You must have a game ticket for entry to the Craft Beer Tasting; if you do not have a game ticket you will be contacted by a Condors representative upon purchasing a Craft Beer ticket * This is a 21+ event SATURDAY MARCH 7 IS STAR WARS NIGHT AFTER THE CRAFT BEER TASTING! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ---

Forward this email http://ui.>93303

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.