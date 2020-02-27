Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose.
Nogier, 23, has played 55 games for the Moose this season and recorded nine points (1G, 8A) and 39 penalty minutes. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. played the 11th game of his NHL career on Dec. 4/18, his first action in the league since April of 2017 and he also played 74 games for the Moose in 2018-19 and recorded nine points (1G, 8A) and 48 PIMs.
Nogier was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.
Nelson Nogier
Defence
Born May 27 1996 -- Saskatoon, SASK
Height 6.03 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 4 0 0 0 0 -4 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Saskatoon Blades WHL 55 0 4 4 8 7 3 0 1 1 0
2013-14 Saskatoon Blades WHL 37 1 5 6 25 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Saskatoon Blades WHL 32 1 7 8 42 -27 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Red Deer Rebels WHL 38 2 9 11 42 -1 5 0 1 1 4
2015-16 Red Deer Rebels WHL 69 4 17 21 79 27 17 2 2 4 18
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 60 2 11 13 35 -5 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10 0 0 0 5 -1 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 13 0 1 1 4 1 2 0 0 0 2
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 74 1 8 9 48 -9 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 55 1 8 9 39 -15
NHL Totals 11 0 0 0 5
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2020
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Capture Convincing 4-1 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Villalta, Reign Stop San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Hill Returns, Hannikainen Debuts As Roadrunners Earn Important Pacific Division Points - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Tucson Cools Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Earn Wild OT Win in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Force Overtime, Fall in Shootout to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Stars Fall to IceHogs in 3-2 Shootout Battle - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.