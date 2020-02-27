Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Reign
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (17-27-3-2) opened up a six-game home stand against the Ontario Reign (27-20-5-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at the SAP Center on Wednesday night, and dropped the game to their Pacific-Division rivals, 4-2.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (9-16-4) took the loss for the Barracuda, allowing three goals on 24 shots
Matthew Villalta (9-5-2) earned the win for Ontario, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced
Sasha Chmelevski tallied a power-play goal in the second period, giving him seven points over his last six games
Jayden Halbgewachs notched a pair of assists, giving him two-straight multi-point efforts
Anthony Greco made his Barracuda debut in his first game since being traded from Tampa Bay on Monday
Keaton Middleton skated in his 100th AHL game on Wednesday
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Ontario 1 1 2 4
San Jose 0 2 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 25 2 4 12
San Jose 36 1 4 12
