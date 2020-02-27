Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Reign

The San Jose Barracuda (17-27-3-2) opened up a six-game home stand against the Ontario Reign (27-20-5-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at the SAP Center on Wednesday night, and dropped the game to their Pacific-Division rivals, 4-2.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (9-16-4) took the loss for the Barracuda, allowing three goals on 24 shots

Matthew Villalta (9-5-2) earned the win for Ontario, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced

Sasha Chmelevski tallied a power-play goal in the second period, giving him seven points over his last six games

Jayden Halbgewachs notched a pair of assists, giving him two-straight multi-point efforts

Anthony Greco made his Barracuda debut in his first game since being traded from Tampa Bay on Monday

Keaton Middleton skated in his 100th AHL game on Wednesday

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Ontario 1 1 2 4

San Jose 0 2 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 25 2 4 12

San Jose 36 1 4 12

