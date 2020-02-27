Colorado Eagles Recall Four from ECHL

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forwards Tim McGauley, Ryan Wagner and Josh Dickinson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, along with defenseman Peter Tishcke. In a separate transaction, forward Nick Henry has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate.

McGauley currently leads the ECHL with 42 assists in 49 games, while his 62 points are tied for second in the league. In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, McGauley has netted one goal in six games this season with the Eagles.

Wagner returns to Colorado having already collected three goals and three assists in 18 contests with the Eagles. The 23-year old has generated 20 points in 23 games this season with Utah.

Dickinson has averaged better than a point per game this season with the Grizzlies, posting 16 goals and 14 assists in just 29 games. The second-year pro has also notched four assists in nine games this year with Colorado.

Tischke is poised to make his AHL debut after amassing four goals and 11 assists in 51 contests with Utah. The rookie defenseman collected 34 points in 134 NCAA games at the University of Wisconsin, serving as the Badgers' captain during his senior season in 2018-19.

Henry has posted eight points in 38 AHL contests during his rookie campaign, after making his pro debut with the Eagles late last season.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

