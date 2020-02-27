Blue Jackets Assign Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Monsters
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Calvin Thurkauf to the Monsters.
A 6'2", 212 lb. left-shooting native of Zug, Switzerland, Thurkauf, 22, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (185th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 30, 2016. Thurkauf appeared in three games for Columbus this season and posted 9-16-25 with 37 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 47 appearances for the Monsters this year. In 148 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning three seasons from 2017-20, Thurkauf contributed 22-29-51 with 101 penalty minutes and a -10 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Thurkauf tallied 51-64-115 with 141 penalty minutes and a +53 rating in 121 WHL appearances for the Kelowna Rockets spanning two seasons from 2015-17. Additionally, Thurkauf represented Switzerland in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
The Monsters also announced Thursday that the team released forward Lindsay Sparks from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.
Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2020
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Emil Larmi, Jan Drozg Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Host Pair of Divisional Matchups this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Capture Convincing 4-1 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Villalta, Reign Stop San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Hill Returns, Hannikainen Debuts As Roadrunners Earn Important Pacific Division Points - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Tucson Cools Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Earn Wild OT Win in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Force Overtime, Fall in Shootout to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Stars Fall to IceHogs in 3-2 Shootout Battle - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Monsters
- Monsters Comeback Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies
- Monsters Sign Forward Lindsay Sparks to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Host WWE Night on February 28th Versus Senators
- Blue Jackets Add Matiss Kivlenieks to Roster on Emergency Recall