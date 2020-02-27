Emil Larmi, Jan Drozg Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Emil Larmi and forward Jan Drozg have been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

In nine games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Larmi posted a 2-3-4 record with a 3.55 goals against average and .883 save percentage. The rookie registered 30 saves for his first AHL win on Oct. 16, 2019 vs. Binghamton.

Larmi, 23, recorded a shutout in his ECHL debut, denying 26 shots in the Nailers' 3-0 win over the Toledo Walleye on Dec. 20, 2019. In seven starts with Wheeling, Larmi had a 4-3-0 record with a 2.36 goals against average and .941 save percentage.

Prior to joining the Penguins organiztion, Larmi spent the past four years playing professionally in Finland. Last season, he captured the Liiga Championship as the starting goalie for HPK HÃ¤meenlinna. He had a 1.72 goals against average and .932 save percentage in the 2019 Liiga Playoffs en route to winning the league title.

Drozg, 20, notched four goals and two assists for six points in 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. When he was reassigned from Wheeling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 7, 2019, Drozg led the Nailers in goals (11) and points (20).

Prior to turning pro, Drozg had a successful junior career with the Shawinigan Cataractes. Drozg led the Cataractes in points at the end of both of his two seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Last year, he managed career-highs in goals (21), assists (41) and points (62). He also tacked on six points (4G-2A) in six playoff games, pacing all Shawinigan players in the 2019 postseason, too.

