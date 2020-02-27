Villalta, Reign Stop San Jose
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign bounced back against the San Jose Barracuda, with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday evening. Ontario got 34 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta, and the game-winning goal from forward Giovanni Fiore, as it re-claimed fourth place in the Pacific Division.
Date: February 26, 2020
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ226BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ226Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ226PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (27-20-5-1)
SJ Record: (17-26-3-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 2 -- 4
SJ 0 2 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 25 2/4
SJ 36 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Giovanni Fiore (ONT)
2. Sasha Chmelevski (SJ)
3. Jayden Halbgewachs (SJ)
W: Matthew Villalta (9-5-2)
L: Josef Korenar (9-16-4)
Next Game: Friday, February 28, 2020 vs. Tucson - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
