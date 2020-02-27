Villalta, Reign Stop San Jose

The Ontario Reign bounced back against the San Jose Barracuda, with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday evening. Ontario got 34 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta, and the game-winning goal from forward Giovanni Fiore, as it re-claimed fourth place in the Pacific Division.

Date: February 26, 2020

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

ONT Record: (27-20-5-1)

SJ Record: (17-26-3-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 2 -- 4

SJ 0 2 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 25 2/4

SJ 36 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Giovanni Fiore (ONT)

2. Sasha Chmelevski (SJ)

3. Jayden Halbgewachs (SJ)

W: Matthew Villalta (9-5-2)

L: Josef Korenar (9-16-4)

Next Game: Friday, February 28, 2020 vs. Tucson - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

